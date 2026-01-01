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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1851 1851 670 680 710 730 750 650 760 770 780 790 820 1,000 1,110 1,190 2,280 7,090 13,460 44,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-C 1851-C 1,320 1,410 1,830 2,100 3,410 4,200 4,720 5,060 5,470 6,910 9,660 10,590 21,130 39,380 70,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-D 1851-D 1,260 1,380 1,530 2,030 3,250 4,900 4,970 6,060 6,970 9,560 15,630 20,630 32,180 43,440 64,060 94,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O 1851-O 680 700 720 730 800 1,200 950 1,220 1,530 2,310 4,060 5,160 6,660 15,410 34,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1851 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 348.00 Heritage Auctions 21776 Genuine PCGS
1851 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 19309 Genuine PCGS