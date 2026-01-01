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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1850 1850 670 680 710 730 750 775 760 800 810 970 1,050 1,410 2,470 4,060 10,250 33,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-C 1850-C 1,260 1,330 1,590 2,160 3,530 4,100 4,690 5,060 6,310 7,910 11,610 15,280 29,060 41,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-D 1850-D 1,170 1,380 1,500 2,030 3,190 3,900 4,470 5,530 7,090 8,280 13,750 18,920 32,190 54,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O 1850-O 680 700 710 730 830 1,100 1,310 1,410 1,530 2,720 4,590 6,660 12,810 26,650 44,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1850 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1850 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU-50 211.50 Heritage Auctions 25696 NGC Details
1850 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (24/397). PCGS 1850 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (24/397). PCGS AU-50 211.50 Heritage Auctions 23915 ANACS