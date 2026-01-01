Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1847 1847 680 700 720 730 780 950 1,030 1,090 1,440 1,810 3,310 4,410 6,060 15,930 23,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-C 1847-C 990 1,230 1,410 2,100 3,310 3,600 4,280 4,810 5,780 6,470 6,880 7,090 8,970 19,500 28,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-D 1847-D 1,200 1,650 1,770 2,070 4,250 3,900 6,160 6,970 7,780 9,060 9,940 11,090 14,060 26,330 55,250 91,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O 1847-O 680 700 710 760 880 1,100 1,310 1,810 1,970 3,340 6,160 8,560 12,160 22,750 37,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/13). PCGS 1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/13). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 10013 PCGS Genuine
1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. 1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 25443 Details NGC