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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1845 1845 670 680 720 730 750 750 760 800 1,020 1,160 1,590 2,060 3,410 5,220 11,210 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 220,000 -.- -.-
1845-D 1845-D 1,260 1,470 1,620 2,060 3,810 4,200 4,810 5,220 6,030 7,910 12,030 13,440 31,850 46,560 77,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845-O 1845-O 1,410 1,620 2,070 4,310 6,910 9,500 8,660 10,190 17,310 20,940 29,060 34,380 54,060 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 28343 Details NGC
1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27886 Details NGC