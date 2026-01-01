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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1844 1844 -.- -.- 720 930 1,690 2,900 2,560 -.- 4,780 7,480 10,530 -.- 19,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 1844 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 230,000 -.- -.- -.-
1844-C 1844-C 1,350 1,500 1,710 2,430 3,660 4,450 5,190 5,810 6,690 9,560 15,440 18,130 27,190 53,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-D 1844-D 930 1,260 1,470 2,060 4,030 3,900 5,500 6,160 6,720 9,940 10,970 11,940 18,440 28,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 45736 Details NGC
1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 27680 Details NGC