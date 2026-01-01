Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1843 1843 670 680 710 730 750 725 820 870 1,120 1,470 2,560 3,190 4,660 7,720 21,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 1843 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-C Large Date 1843-C Large Date 990 1,140 1,380 2,220 3,340 4,200 4,230 4,910 5,660 6,970 8,030 9,280 13,130 26,810 47,450 70,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-C Small Date 1843-C Small Date -.- -.- 3,800 6,600 9,200 10,000 12,500 -.- 15,750 24,000 32,500 -.- 58,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-D Sm Date, Lg D 1843-D Sm Date, Lg D -.- -.- 2,100 3,500 4,250 4,950 5,400 -.- 7,550 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-D Sm Date, Sm D 1843-D Sm Date, Sm D 1,260 1,590 1,780 2,340 3,090 4,100 4,090 4,690 5,220 5,940 7,160 9,750 17,190 36,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Large Date 1843-O Large Date 680 700 720 750 1,080 1,300 1,940 2,030 3,030 4,840 7,440 8,280 21,690 29,060 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Small Date 1843-O Small Date 680 700 720 730 750 815 880 970 1,030 1,530 2,030 2,660 4,530 8,160 23,730 35,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1843 $2 1/2 -- Scratched, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1843 $2 1/2 -- Scratched, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21257 ANACS
1843 $2 1/2 AU50 ANACS. 1843 $2 1/2 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 546.00 Heritage Auctions 91105 ANACS