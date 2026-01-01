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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1841 Proof Only 1841 Proof Only 60,000 66,000 72,000 81,000 112,500 265,000 150,000 168,750 187,500 218,750 237,500 262,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 420,000 440,000 475,000 500,000 -.- -.- -.-
1841-C 1841-C 1,290 1,500 1,770 2,560 4,780 4,700 6,030 6,750 7,530 10,590 19,060 24,560 43,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841-D 1841-D 1,380 1,740 2,220 3,910 7,910 12,000 10,530 11,160 14,060 19,440 30,940 45,440 55,250 67,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1841 $2 1/2 PR50 NGC. 1841 $2 1/2 PR50 NGC. AU-50 228,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3221 NGC
1841-C $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841-C $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3695 Details NGC