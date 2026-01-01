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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Many rarities exist in Coronet quarter eagle series

The Coronet $2.50 quarter eagle series may appear to be a boring, redundant series on the surface, but it is full of scarce dates of low mintages, very low mintage Proof ...READ MORE

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Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67
1840 1840 670 680 710 810 1,410 1,950 2,410 2,660 3,560 4,780 6,410 8,090 9,530 14,810 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-C 1840-C 1,230 1,410 1,620 1,970 4,060 4,500 5,000 5,530 6,060 8,560 11,840 14,060 18,010 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-D 1840-D 2,010 2,340 3,090 4,470 10,220 19,500 16,940 19,190 22,060 36,560 49,380 61,430 116,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O 1840-O 680 680 720 900 2,190 2,750 2,880 3,090 3,720 7,090 10,530 11,560 17,360 30,550 56,250 60,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 25505 ANACS
1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 46622 Details NGC