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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Quarter eagles became plentiful with change in standard

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It has a classic design, even a classic name, and just 10 to 14 coins are needed for a complete set, making it ideal...READ MORE

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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1837 1837 720 750 770 900 1,280 1,700 2,060 2,380 2,590 3,410 5,660 6,470 7,720 12,190 36,690 87,430 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS 1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS AU-50 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8736 PCGS Genuine
1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS 1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS EF-40 558.13 Heritage Auctions 9391 ANACS