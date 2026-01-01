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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Quarter eagles became plentiful with change in standard

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It has a classic design, even a classic name, and just 10 to 14 coins are needed for a complete set, making it ideal...READ MORE

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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1836 Block 8 1836 Block 8 -.- -.- 950 1,025 1,100 1,250 1,750 -.- 2,000 2,700 3,900 -.- 5,250 11,500 18,000 -.- -.- -.-
1836 Script 8 1836 Script 8 720 750 770 830 1,160 1,250 1,530 1,630 1,910 2,560 3,690 3,750 4,470 8,060 15,310 57,010 99,130 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS 1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7983 PCGS Genuine
1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 8963 Genuine PCGS