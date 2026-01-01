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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Quarter eagles became plentiful with change in standard

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

It has a classic design, even a classic name, and just 10 to 14 coins are needed for a complete set, making it ideal...READ MORE

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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Classic Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1834 1834 720 750 770 830 1,160 1,250 1,440 1,630 1,780 2,440 3,440 3,690 4,440 8,560 19,440 41,600 102,050 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 22071 Details NGC
1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 780.00 Heritage Auctions 29380 Details NGC