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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1833 Reduced Diameter1833 Reduced Diameter 3,060 5,070 6,900 9,060 11,340 17,000 15,310 17,810 19,810 21,250 25,310 29,690 34,060 49,380 64,350 124,150 222,750 270,000 400,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6714 Genuine PCGS
1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. 1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 10536 NGC Details