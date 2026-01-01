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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1831 Reduced Diameter1831 Reduced Diameter 3,270 5,220 7,020 9,180 12,780 17,000 17,310 19,060 19,810 23,750 25,310 34,810 41,560 48,440 68,580 159,250 202,500 486,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for 1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for AU-55 16,450.00 Heritage Auctions 30218 PCGS
1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS. 1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 32,900.00 Heritage Auctions 3296 PCGS