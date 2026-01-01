1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for

1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for

AU-55

16,450.00

30218

PCGS