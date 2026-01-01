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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1830 Reduced Diameter1830 Reduced Diameter 3,060 5,070 6,900 9,060 11,340 17,000 15,940 16,940 19,060 21,060 25,440 29,690 35,310 47,190 82,880 126,750 222,750 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5471 NGC Details
1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS. 1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS. EF-45 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 3344 ANACS