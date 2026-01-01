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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1826 Capped Head Left1826 Capped Head Left 6,780 8,700 10,380 15,000 20,220 39,000 33,130 45,310 50,940 56,560 73,130 99,380 131,250 286,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. 1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 45,531.25 Heritage Auctions 6712 PCGS
1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The 1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The AU-55 27,025.00 Heritage Auctions 3907 PCGS