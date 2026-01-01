1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The

1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The

AU-55

27,025.00

3907

PCGS