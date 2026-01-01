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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1825 Capped Head Left1825 Capped Head Left 3,780 5,220 7,500 10,350 15,300 21,000 17,940 21,560 27,190 34,380 40,000 42,060 60,630 97,180 143,000 216,000 312,000 650,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated 1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated AU-50 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 6711 NGC Details
1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 4705 PCGS Genuine