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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1824/1 Capped Head Left1824/1 Capped Head Left 3,780 4,980 7,500 10,140 14,380 21,000 16,560 19,810 22,810 29,060 35,310 51,250 73,440 101,730 137,150 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 30212 NGC Details
1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5807 NGC