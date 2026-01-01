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Capped Draped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Draped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Draped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Draped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1808 1808 21,880 29,690 44,380 73,440 133,190 160,000 160,630 182,810 198,440 225,000 243,750 275,000 416,000 543,750 812,500 2,666,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1808 $2 1/2 -- Edge Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-1, R.4. The 1808 Capped Bust Left quarter eagle is a popular one-year type coin, from a small mintage of 2,710 pieces. The new design was engraved by John Reich with a large bust of Liberty faci 1808 $2 1/2 -- Edge Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-1, R.4. The 1808 Capped Bust Left quarter eagle is a popular one-year type coin, from a small mintage of 2,710 pieces. The new design was engraved by John Reich with a large bust of Liberty faci EF-40 25,850.00 Heritage Auctions 10535 PCGS Genuine