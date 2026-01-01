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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1807 1807 2,460 4,230 7,690 11,410 16,060 19,500 17,060 22,500 24,560 26,940 30,310 36,250 57,010 97,180 182,000 472,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 5301 PCGS Genuine
1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details. 1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 6413 NGC Details