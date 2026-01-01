Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1806/4 1806/4 4,110 4,620 7,140 10,410 17,060 22,000 20,630 26,060 30,940 34,060 48,130 60,870 98,130 149,500 182,000 -.-
1806/5 1806/5 4,260 5,700 10,140 22,810 38,130 25,500 43,130 48,130 54,060 65,850 102,810 143,750 218,750 379,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 30208 NGC Details
1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS. 1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS. AU-55 25,850.00 Heritage Auctions 5806 PCGS