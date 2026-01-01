|1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|3,315.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6412
|NGC Details
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving
|MS-60
|15,275.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30207
|NGC Details