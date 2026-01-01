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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1805 1805 2,580 3,780 7,020 9,690 15,940 20,000 19,810 23,310 24,690 29,060 33,310 35,430 63,050 143,720 390,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VF-20 3,315.85 Heritage Auctions 6412 NGC Details
1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving 1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving MS-60 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 30207 NGC Details