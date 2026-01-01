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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1804 13 Stars on Reverse 1804 13 Stars on Reverse 23,440 30,630 44,380 68,440 110,630 179,000 208,000 375,000 468,750 537,500 600,000 656,250 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1804 14 Stars on Reverse 1804 14 Stars on Reverse 3,000 4,230 7,200 10,310 15,560 22,000 18,130 22,940 25,630 31,560 40,630 44,060 67,060 185,250 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 4758 NGC
1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC. 1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC. AU-55 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 4459 NGC