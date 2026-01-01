1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut

1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut

AU-50

16,450.00

30205

NGC