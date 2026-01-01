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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1802/1 1802/1 2,790 3,990 7,020 9,690 16,060 22,000 19,810 21,060 23,190 33,440 34,380 39,310 56,750 100,430 224,250 459,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut 1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut AU-50 16,450.00 Heritage Auctions 30205 NGC
1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details. 1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 6409 NGC Details