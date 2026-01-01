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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1798 1798 4,500 6,540 8,730 13,130 19,380 32,000 34,780 44,380 51,560 64,560 93,440 110,630 156,000 175,000 260,000 722,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. EF-40 8,225.00 Heritage Auctions 30204 NGC Details
1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC. 1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC. AU-55 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 5356 NGC