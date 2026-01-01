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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1797 1797 15,000 18,600 25,000 34,060 53,130 84,000 89,380 105,310 120,630 201,500 240,500 281,250 325,000 375,000 552,500 1,012,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS. 1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS. VF-20 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 30203 CSN