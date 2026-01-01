|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w
|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w
|AU-50
|52,875.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30201
|NGC Details
|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R.
|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R.
|AU-55
|144,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|15098
|NGC