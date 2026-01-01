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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle

Early gold quarter eagles a collecting challenge

Collectors of United States gold coins are usually known to have deep pockets and a strong will. The need for deep pockets is due to the high cost involved with collecting g...READ MORE

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Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust $2.50 Quarter Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1796 No Stars 1796 No Stars 28,200 39,900 76,880 99,380 131,250 172,000 196,560 211,940 237,190 262,500 309,380 481,250 1,000,000 1,406,250 1,885,000 2,531,250
1796 Stars 1796 Stars 25,800 30,600 54,060 85,940 100,000 130,000 120,630 156,250 203,130 225,000 268,750 312,500 525,000 575,000 780,000 1,687,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w 1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w AU-50 52,875.00 Heritage Auctions 30201 NGC Details
1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R. 1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R. AU-55 144,000.00 Heritage Auctions 15098 NGC