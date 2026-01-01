|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w
|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w
|AU-50
|52,875.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30201
|NGC Details
|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R.
|1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R.
|AU-55
|144,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|15098
|NGC
|1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS.
|1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS.
|VF-20
|5,875.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30203
|CSN
|1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|8,225.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30204
|NGC Details
|1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC.
|1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|30,550.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5356
|NGC
|1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut
|1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut
|AU-50
|16,450.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30205
|NGC
|1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,287.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6409
|NGC Details
|1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|7,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4758
|NGC
|1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC.
|1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|18,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4459
|NGC
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|3,315.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6412
|NGC Details
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving
|1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving
|MS-60
|15,275.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30207
|NGC Details
|1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|5,287.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30208
|NGC Details
|1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS.
|1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|25,850.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5806
|PCGS
|1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|12,925.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5301
|PCGS Genuine
|1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6413
|NGC Details
|1808 $2 1/2 -- Edge Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-1, R.4. The 1808 Capped Bust Left quarter eagle is a popular one-year type coin, from a small mintage of 2,710 pieces. The new design was engraved by John Reich with a large bust of Liberty faci
|1808 $2 1/2 -- Edge Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-1, R.4. The 1808 Capped Bust Left quarter eagle is a popular one-year type coin, from a small mintage of 2,710 pieces. The new design was engraved by John Reich with a large bust of Liberty faci
|EF-40
|25,850.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10535
|PCGS Genuine
|1821 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1821 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|19,975.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4462
|NGC
|1821 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|1821 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|44,062.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30211
|NGC
|1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30212
|NGC Details
|1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|18,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5807
|NGC
|1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated
|1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated
|AU-50
|4,993.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6711
|NGC Details
|1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4705
|PCGS Genuine
|1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS.
|1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|45,531.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6712
|PCGS
|1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The
|1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The
|AU-55
|27,025.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3907
|PCGS
|1827 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1827 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|10,575.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30215
|NGC Details
|1827 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS.
|1827 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|25,850.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4706
|PCGS
|1829 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filed, Damaged -- NCS.
|1829 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filed, Damaged -- NCS.
|EF-40
|4,700.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30216
|CSN
|1829 $2 1/2 MS63 PCGS.
|1829 $2 1/2 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|41,125.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4707
|PCGS
|1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|17,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5471
|NGC Details
|1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|4,993.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3344
|ANACS
|1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for
|1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for
|AU-55
|16,450.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30218
|PCGS
|1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS.
|1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|32,900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3296
|PCGS
|1832 $2 1/2 AU55 ANACS.
|1832 $2 1/2 AU55 ANACS.
|AU-55
|8,225.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6713
|ANACS
|1832 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1832 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|15,275.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5623
|NGC
|1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6714
|Genuine PCGS
|1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details.
|1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|6,756.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10536
|NGC Details
|1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22071
|Details NGC
|1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29380
|Details NGC
|1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24256
|ANACS
|1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27431
|Details NGC
|1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS
|1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS
|AU-50
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7983
|PCGS Genuine
|1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8963
|Genuine PCGS
|1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS
|1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8736
|PCGS Genuine
|1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS
|1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS
|EF-40
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9391
|ANACS
|1838 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1838 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|396.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27958
|Details NGC
|1838 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1838 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22075
|Details NGC
|1839 $2 1/2 -- Gouged -- PCGS Genuine.
|1839 $2 1/2 -- Gouged -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27681
|Genuine PCGS
|1839 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti, Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1839 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti, Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8020
|Genuine PCGS
|1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|1,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25505
|ANACS
|1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46622
|Details NGC
|1841 $2 1/2 PR50 NGC.
|1841 $2 1/2 PR50 NGC.
|AU-50
|228,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3221
|NGC
|1841-C $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1841-C $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3695
|Details NGC
|1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|2,220.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91103
|ANACS
|1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|3,360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45725
|Details NGC
|1843 $2 1/2 -- Scratched, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1843 $2 1/2 -- Scratched, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21257
|ANACS
|1843 $2 1/2 AU50 ANACS.
|1843 $2 1/2 AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|546.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91105
|ANACS
|1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45736
|Details NGC
|1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27680
|Details NGC
|1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28343
|Details NGC
|1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27886
|Details NGC
|1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22078
|Details NGC
|1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28344
|Details NGC
|1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/13). PCGS
|1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/13). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10013
|PCGS Genuine
|1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25443
|Details NGC
|1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8799
|Details NGC
|1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7910
|Details NGC
|1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7779
|Details NGC
|1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|540.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21917
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1850 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25696
|NGC Details
|1850 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (24/397). PCGS
|1850 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (24/397). PCGS
|AU-50
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23915
|ANACS
|1851 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|348.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21776
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19309
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 $2 1/2 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine.
|1852 $2 1/2 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46043
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/963). PCGS
|1852 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/963). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9457
|NGC Details
|1853 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1853 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27768
|Genuine PCGS
|1853 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/1385). PCGS
|1853 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/1385). PCGS
|AU-50
|217.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21321
|ANACS
|1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|306.68
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22323
|PCGS Genuine
|1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (11/351). PCGS
|1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (11/351). PCGS
|MS-60
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23623
|Genuine PCGS
|1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23732
|Details NGC
|1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23752
|PCGS Genuine
|1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/606). PCGS
|1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/606). PCGS
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22626
|ANACS
|1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine.
|1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine.
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25327
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Secure.
|1857 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Secure.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25982
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (9/241). PCGS
|1857 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (9/241). PCGS
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9479
|NGC Details
|1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS
|1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS
|EF-45
|237.35
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21322
|ANACS
|1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS
|1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8473
|NGC Details
|1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS
|1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS
|AU-50
|310.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23019
|Details NGC
|1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28357
|Details NGC
|1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS
|1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS
|AU-50
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9221
|ANACS
|1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS.
|1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6451
|PCGS
|1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS.
|1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46635
|ANACS
|1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS.
|1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS.
|EF-45
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27170
|ANACS
|1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45415
|ANACS
|1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23274
|Details NGC
|1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa
|1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa
|AU-58
|45,531.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5696
|PCGS
|1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4056
|Details NGC
|1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|7,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5476
|PCGS Genuine
|1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC.
|1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|48,468.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30279
|NGC
|1865 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1865 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|4,112.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7385
|NGC Details
|1865 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1865 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,140.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30280
|NGC Details
|1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS.
|1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|810.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27956
|ANACS
|1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28359
|Details NGC
|1867 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1867 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,340.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45421
|Genuine PCGS
|1867 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC.
|1867 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|1,543.95
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4483
|NGC
|1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6169
|ANACS
|1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS
|1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS
|AU-50
|330.18
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9470
|PCGS
|1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45424
|Genuine PCGS
|1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|930.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21779
|Details NGC
|1870 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1870 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45426
|Genuine PCGS
|1870 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1870 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25532
|Genuine PCGS
|1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS
|1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS
|AU-55
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10825
|ANACS
|1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23762
|Details NGC
|1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|3,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5039
|Genuine PCGS
|1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|EF-40
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25997
|Genuine PCGS
|1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23734
|Genuine PCGS
|1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|246.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21611
|Details NGC
|1874 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1874 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23621
|Genuine PCGS
|1874 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/68). PCGS
|1874 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/68). PCGS
|AU-55
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9438
|ANACS
|1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS.
|1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS.
|AU-50
|6,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3216
|CSN
|1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine.
|1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|5,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4589
|Genuine PCGS
|1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24020
|Details NGC
|1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS
|1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS
|EF-40
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21356
|PCGS Genuine
|1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|517.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22325
|PCGS Genuine
|1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45795
|Details NGC
|1878 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1878 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22033
|Genuine PCGS
|1878 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1878 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|380.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23746
|Details NGC
|1879 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1879 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29665
|PCGS Genuine
|1879 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (26/650). PCGS
|1879 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (26/650). PCGS
|MS-60
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24399
|Details NGC
|1880 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1880 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22035
|Genuine PCGS
|1880 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1880 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29841
|Details NGC
|1881 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|1881 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5687
|Genuine PCGS
|1881 $2 1/2 -- Removed From Jewelry -- NGC Details.
|1881 $2 1/2 -- Removed From Jewelry -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|2,160.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45797
|Details NGC
|1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22036
|Genuine PCGS
|1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25533
|Genuine PCGS
|1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,160.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45798
|Details NGC
|1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3720
|Details NGC
|1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45799
|Details NGC
|1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|564.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22101
|Details NGC
|1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|4,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7270
|Details NGC
|1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5045
|Genuine PCGS
|1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29524
|Genuine PCGS
|1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS
|1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9450
|CSN
|1887 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1887 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22038
|Genuine PCGS
|1887 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1887 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|541.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23763
|Details NGC
|1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28375
|Details NGC
|1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (9/381). PCGS
|1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (9/381). PCGS
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25704
|Genuine PCGS
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27774
|NGC
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22181
|NGC
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|293.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21524
|NGC
|1890 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1890 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27590
|Genuine PCGS
|1890 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1890 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27233
|NGC Details
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA)
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA)
|MS-64
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3232
|NGC
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS
|1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9469
|NGC Details
|1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23764
|Details NGC
|1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28378
|Details NGC
|1893 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (8/777). PCGS
|1893 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (8/777). PCGS
|MS-60
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21733
|ANACS
|1893 $2 1/2 -- Rev Scratched. --NGC Details. NGC Census: (8/742). PCGS
|1893 $2 1/2 -- Rev Scratched. --NGC Details. NGC Census: (8/742). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21422
|Details NGC
|1894 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1894 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22039
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1894 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29842
|Details NGC
|1895 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1895 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27234
|NGC Details
|1895 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (6/231). PCGS
|1895 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (6/231). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23790
|Details NGC
|1896 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1896 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22040
|Genuine PCGS
|1896 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1896 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|492.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23766
|Genuine PCGS
|1897 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1897 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7399
|NGC Details
|1897 $2 1/2 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (6/899). PCGS
|1897 $2 1/2 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (6/899). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24972
|Details NGC
|1898 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/709). PCGS
|1898 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/709). PCGS
|MS-60
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23388
|PCGS Genuine
|1898 $2 1/2 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (10/703). PCGS
|1898 $2 1/2 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (10/703). PCGS
|MS-60
|293.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27434
|NGC Details
|1899 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1899 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|810.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27630
|Genuine PCGS
|1899 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1899 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25439
|NGC Details
|1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24247
|ANACS
|1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23931
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26143
|NGC Details
|1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (17/2139). PCGS
|1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (17/2139). PCGS
|MS-60
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8863
|NGC Details
|1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|396.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23770
|Details NGC
|1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23763
|Details NGC
|(5)1903 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1903 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,937.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7863
|NGC
|1903 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1903 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46125
|Genuine PCGS
|1904 $2 1/2 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (40/3989). PCGS
|1904 $2 1/2 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (40/3989). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26348
|Details NGC
|1904 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (41/4182). PCGS
|1904 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (41/4182). PCGS
|MS-60
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21734
|ANACS
|(2)1905 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|(2)1905 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8856
|NGC Details
|(5)1905 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1905 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,585.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7873
|NGC
|(5)1906 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1906 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,585.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7882
|NGC
|1906 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1906 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24218
|Genuine PCGS
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,585.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7890
|NGC
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,350.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7889
|NGC
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|2,836.45
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7888
|NGC
|(2)1908 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1908 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22330
|NGC
|(2)1908 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2867/3218). PCGS
|(2)1908 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2867/3218). PCGS
|MS-62
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21409
|NGC
|(3)1909 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(3)1909 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27490
|NGC
|(3)1909 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(3)1909 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27491
|NGC
|(2)1910 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2965/2398). PCGS
|(2)1910 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2965/2398). PCGS
|MS-62
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26198
|NGC
|(2)1910 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2965/2398). PCGS
|(2)1910 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2965/2398). PCGS
|MS-62
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25491
|NGC
|(2)1911 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1911 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22184
|NGC
|(2)1911 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1911 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21498
|NGC
|(2)1912 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2670/1792). PCGS
|(2)1912 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2670/1792). PCGS
|MS-62
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22068
|NGC
|(2)1912 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2670/1792). PCGS
|(2)1912 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2670/1792). PCGS
|MS-62
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21422
|NGC
|(2)1913 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1913 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21490
|NGC
|(2)1913 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1913 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22355
|NGC
|(2)1914-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (3547/2621). PCGS
|(2)1914-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (3547/2621). PCGS
|MS-62
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21432
|NGC
|(2)1914-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (3547/2621). PCGS
|(2)1914-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (3547/2621). PCGS
|MS-62
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22077
|NGC
|(2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22370
|NGC
|(2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21505
|NGC
|(2)1925-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1925-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|616.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21516
|NGC
|(2)1925-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1925-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|587.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22202
|NGC
|(2)1926 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS, And A 1926 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. PCGS
|(2)1926 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS, And A 1926 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. PCGS
|MS-62
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25517
|PCGS
|(2)1926 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(2)1926 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27537
|NGC
|(2)1926 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|(2)1926 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28280
|NGC
|(2)1927 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1927 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|616.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24498
|NGC
|(2)1927 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1927 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|587.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24499
|NGC
|(2)1928 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1928 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|587.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24507
|NGC
|(2)1928 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1928 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|587.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23643
|NGC
|(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS
|(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS
|MS-63
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26247
|NGC
|(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS
|(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS
|MS-63
|793.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26246
|NGC
|(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS
|(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS
|MS-63
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25538
|NGC
|(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS
|(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS
|MS-63
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25539
|NGC