1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w 1796 $2 1/2 No Stars -- Mount Removed, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle with No Stars is an incredibly popular one-year design type, from a mintage of just 897 pieces. Stars w AU-50 52,875.00 Heritage Auctions 30201 NGC Details

1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R. 1796 $2 1/2 No Stars on Obverse, BD-2, R. AU-55 144,000.00 Heritage Auctions 15098 NGC

1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS. 1797 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed, Damaged -- NCS. VF-20 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 30203 CSN

1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. EF-40 8,225.00 Heritage Auctions 30204 NGC Details

1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC. 1798 $2 1/2 Five Berries AU55 NGC. AU-55 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 5356 NGC

1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut 1802 $2 1/2 AU50 NGC. BD-3, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die state b/b. The 1802 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle claims a small mintage of 3,035 pieces, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents the BD-3 variety, identified by the recut AU-50 16,450.00 Heritage Auctions 30205 NGC

1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details. 1802 $2 1/2 -- Whizzed -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 6409 NGC Details

1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 4758 NGC

1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC. 1804 $2 1/2 14 Star Reverse AU55 NGC. AU-55 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 4459 NGC

1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1805 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VF-20 3,315.85 Heritage Auctions 6412 NGC Details

1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving 1805 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. The 1805 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle boasts a low reported mintage of 1,781 pieces, with a single die variety known for the date. The surviving MS-60 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 30207 NGC Details

1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 30208 NGC Details

1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS. 1806/4 $2 1/2 8x5 Stars AU55 PCGS. AU-55 25,850.00 Heritage Auctions 5806 PCGS

1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 5301 PCGS Genuine

1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details. 1807 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 6413 NGC Details

1808 $2 1/2 -- Edge Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-1, R.4. The 1808 Capped Bust Left quarter eagle is a popular one-year type coin, from a small mintage of 2,710 pieces. The new design was engraved by John Reich with a large bust of Liberty faci 1808 $2 1/2 -- Edge Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-1, R.4. The 1808 Capped Bust Left quarter eagle is a popular one-year type coin, from a small mintage of 2,710 pieces. The new design was engraved by John Reich with a large bust of Liberty faci EF-40 25,850.00 Heritage Auctions 10535 PCGS Genuine

1821 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1821 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 4462 NGC

1821 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. 1821 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 44,062.50 Heritage Auctions 30211 NGC

1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1824/1 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 30212 NGC Details

1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1824/1 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5807 NGC

1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated 1825 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-2, High R.4. The BD-2, with an estimated AU-50 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 6711 NGC Details

1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1825 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 4705 PCGS Genuine

1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. 1826 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 45,531.25 Heritage Auctions 6712 PCGS

1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The 1826/5 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1826 Capped Head Left quarter eagle has a reported mintage of just 760 pieces, but some 1826-dated coins may have been struck in 1827. One die variety is known for the date. The AU-55 27,025.00 Heritage Auctions 3907 PCGS

1827 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1827 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 10,575.00 Heritage Auctions 30215 NGC Details

1827 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. 1827 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 25,850.00 Heritage Auctions 4706 PCGS

1829 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filed, Damaged -- NCS. 1829 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filed, Damaged -- NCS. EF-40 4,700.00 Heritage Auctions 30216 CSN

1829 $2 1/2 MS63 PCGS. 1829 $2 1/2 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 41,125.00 Heritage Auctions 4707 PCGS

1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1830 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5471 NGC Details

1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS. 1830 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- ANACS. EF-45 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 3344 ANACS

1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for 1831 $2 1/2 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. The 1831 Capped Head Left quarter eagle claims a mintage of 4,520 pieces, quite small in absolute terms, but fairly generous in the context of the series. A single die variety is known for AU-55 16,450.00 Heritage Auctions 30218 PCGS

1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS. 1831 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 32,900.00 Heritage Auctions 3296 PCGS

1832 $2 1/2 AU55 ANACS. 1832 $2 1/2 AU55 ANACS. AU-55 8,225.00 Heritage Auctions 6713 ANACS

1832 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1832 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 5623 NGC

1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1833 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6714 Genuine PCGS

1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. 1833 $2 1/2 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 10536 NGC Details

1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 22071 Details NGC

1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1834 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 780.00 Heritage Auctions 29380 Details NGC

1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 528.00 Heritage Auctions 24256 ANACS

1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1835 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 27431 Details NGC

1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS 1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (109/874). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7983 PCGS Genuine

1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1836 $2 1/2 Script 8 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 8963 Genuine PCGS

1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS 1837 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU Details. NGC Census: (15/165). PCGS AU-50 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8736 PCGS Genuine

1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS 1837 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (21/220). PCGS EF-40 558.13 Heritage Auctions 9391 ANACS

1838 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1838 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details. EF-40 396.00 Heritage Auctions 27958 Details NGC

1838 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1838 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22075 Details NGC

1839 $2 1/2 -- Gouged -- PCGS Genuine. 1839 $2 1/2 -- Gouged -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 27681 Genuine PCGS

1839 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti, Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1839 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti, Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8020 Genuine PCGS

1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 25505 ANACS

1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1840 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 46622 Details NGC

1841 $2 1/2 PR50 NGC. 1841 $2 1/2 PR50 NGC. AU-50 228,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3221 NGC

1841-C $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841-C $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3695 Details NGC

1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 2,220.00 Heritage Auctions 91103 ANACS

1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,360.00 Heritage Auctions 45725 Details NGC

1843 $2 1/2 -- Scratched, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1843 $2 1/2 -- Scratched, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21257 ANACS

1843 $2 1/2 AU50 ANACS. 1843 $2 1/2 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 546.00 Heritage Auctions 91105 ANACS

1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 45736 Details NGC

1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 27680 Details NGC

1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 28343 Details NGC

1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27886 Details NGC

1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22078 Details NGC

1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 28344 Details NGC

1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/13). PCGS 1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratched -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (6/13). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 10013 PCGS Genuine

1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. 1847 $2 1/2 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 25443 Details NGC

1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 8799 Details NGC

1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7910 Details NGC

1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7779 Details NGC

1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 540.00 Heritage Auctions 21917 Genuine PCGS

1850 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1850 $2 1/2 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU-50 211.50 Heritage Auctions 25696 NGC Details

1850 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (24/397). PCGS 1850 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (24/397). PCGS AU-50 211.50 Heritage Auctions 23915 ANACS

1851 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 $2 1/2 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 348.00 Heritage Auctions 21776 Genuine PCGS

1851 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 $2 1/2 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 19309 Genuine PCGS

1852 $2 1/2 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine. 1852 $2 1/2 -- Ex-Jewelry -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 46043 Genuine PCGS

1852 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/963). PCGS 1852 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/963). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9457 NGC Details

1853 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1853 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27768 Genuine PCGS

1853 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/1385). PCGS 1853 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (15/1385). PCGS AU-50 217.38 Heritage Auctions 21321 ANACS

1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 306.68 Heritage Auctions 22323 PCGS Genuine

1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (11/351). PCGS 1854 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (11/351). PCGS MS-60 282.00 Heritage Auctions 23623 Genuine PCGS

1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 23732 Details NGC

1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 364.25 Heritage Auctions 23752 PCGS Genuine

1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/606). PCGS 1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (4/606). PCGS AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 22626 ANACS

1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. 1856 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 25327 Genuine PCGS

1857 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Secure. 1857 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Secure. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25982 Genuine PCGS

1857 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (9/241). PCGS 1857 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (9/241). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9479 NGC Details

1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS 1858 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (1/182). PCGS EF-45 237.35 Heritage Auctions 21322 ANACS

1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS 1858 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/176). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 8473 NGC Details

1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS 1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/99). PCGS AU-50 310.20 Heritage Auctions 23019 Details NGC

1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type One, -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 28357 Details NGC

1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS 1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two AU50 ANACS. Breen-6252. NGC Census: (1/92). PCGS AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 9221 ANACS

1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS. 1860 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Type Two MS62 PCGS. MS-62 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6451 PCGS

1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS. 1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, Type Two, MS60 ANACS. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 46635 ANACS

1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS. 1861 $2 1/2 New Reverse, Thin Arrows, XF45 ANACS. EF-45 305.50 Heritage Auctions 27170 ANACS

1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 900.00 Heritage Auctions 45415 ANACS

1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1862 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23274 Details NGC

1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa 1863 $2 1/2 PR58 PCGS. From a proof-only mintage of just 30 pieces, the 1863 quarter eagle is one of the classic rarities among U.S. gold coins of any denomination. Among Liberty Head quarter eagles, only the 1841 and 1854-S emissions are considered on pa AU-58 45,531.25 Heritage Auctions 5696 PCGS

1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863-S $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 4056 Details NGC

1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. 1864 $2 1/2 -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 5476 PCGS Genuine

1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. 1864 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. AU-55 48,468.75 Heritage Auctions 30279 NGC

1865 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 4,112.50 Heritage Auctions 7385 NGC Details

1865 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1865 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,140.63 Heritage Auctions 30280 NGC Details

1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS. 1866 $2 1/2 -- Heavily Damaged, Bent -- ANACS. EF-40 810.00 Heritage Auctions 27956 ANACS

1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1866 $2 1/2 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. F-12 432.00 Heritage Auctions 28359 Details NGC

1867 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1867 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,340.00 Heritage Auctions 45421 Genuine PCGS

1867 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. 1867 $2 1/2 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,543.95 Heritage Auctions 4483 NGC

1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1868 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 6169 ANACS

1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS 1868 $2 1/2 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. PCGS AU-50 330.18 Heritage Auctions 9470 PCGS

1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1869 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 45424 Genuine PCGS

1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 930.00 Heritage Auctions 21779 Details NGC

1870 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1870 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 840.00 Heritage Auctions 45426 Genuine PCGS

1870 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1870 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25532 Genuine PCGS

1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS 1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (22/65). PCGS AU-55 440.63 Heritage Auctions 10825 ANACS

1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23762 Details NGC

1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 3,600.00 Heritage Auctions 5039 Genuine PCGS

1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1872 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. EF-40 528.00 Heritage Auctions 25997 Genuine PCGS

1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 504.00 Heritage Auctions 23734 Genuine PCGS

1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1873 $2 1/2 Closed 3 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. MS-60 246.00 Heritage Auctions 21611 Details NGC

1874 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1874 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 23621 Genuine PCGS

1874 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/68). PCGS 1874 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (15/68). PCGS AU-55 470.00 Heritage Auctions 9438 ANACS

1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS. 1875 $2 1/2 -- Reverse Graffiti -- NCS. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 3216 CSN

1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. 1875 $2 1/2 -- Surfaces Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 5,760.00 Heritage Auctions 4589 Genuine PCGS

1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1876 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 24020 Details NGC

1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS 1876 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine Secure. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/126 and 0/0+). PCGS EF-40 270.25 Heritage Auctions 21356 PCGS Genuine

1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 517.00 Heritage Auctions 22325 PCGS Genuine

1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1877 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 45795 Details NGC

1878 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1878 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 22033 Genuine PCGS

1878 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1878 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 380.40 Heritage Auctions 23746 Details NGC

1879 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1879 $2 1/2 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 223.25 Heritage Auctions 29665 PCGS Genuine

1879 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (26/650). PCGS 1879 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (26/650). PCGS MS-60 235.00 Heritage Auctions 24399 Details NGC

1880 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1880 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 22035 Genuine PCGS

1880 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1880 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 600.00 Heritage Auctions 29841 Details NGC

1881 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1881 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,120.00 Heritage Auctions 5687 Genuine PCGS

1881 $2 1/2 -- Removed From Jewelry -- NGC Details. 1881 $2 1/2 -- Removed From Jewelry -- NGC Details. VF-20 2,160.00 Heritage Auctions 45797 Details NGC

1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 22036 Genuine PCGS

1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1882 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 376.00 Heritage Auctions 25533 Genuine PCGS

1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,160.00 Heritage Auctions 45798 Details NGC

1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1883 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 3720 Details NGC

1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 45799 Details NGC

1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1884 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 564.00 Heritage Auctions 22101 Details NGC

1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1885 $2 1/2 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7270 Details NGC

1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 $2 1/2 -- Filed Rims -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,400.00 Heritage Auctions 5045 Genuine PCGS

1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1886 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 29524 Genuine PCGS

1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS 1886 $2 1/2 -- Artificially Toned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (8/60). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 9450 CSN

1887 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1887 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22038 Genuine PCGS

1887 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1887 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 541.20 Heritage Auctions 23763 Details NGC

1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 336.00 Heritage Auctions 28375 Details NGC

1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (9/381). PCGS 1888 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (9/381). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25704 Genuine PCGS

1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27774 NGC

1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 282.00 Heritage Auctions 22181 NGC

1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. 1889 $2 1/2 AU58 NGC. AU-58 293.75 Heritage Auctions 21524 NGC

1890 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1890 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27590 Genuine PCGS

1890 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 364.25 Heritage Auctions 27233 NGC Details

1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA) 1891 $2 1/2 -- Doubled Die Reverse -- MS64 NGC. CAC. FS-801. The entire right side of the reverse is boldly doubled on this near-Gem example, noticeable to the unaided eye particularly on the eagle's wing, the right side of the legend (especially AMERICA) MS-64 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 3232 NGC

1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS 1891 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (7/213). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 9469 NGC Details

1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23764 Details NGC

1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1892 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 408.00 Heritage Auctions 28378 Details NGC

1893 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (8/777). PCGS 1893 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (8/777). PCGS MS-60 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21733 ANACS

1893 $2 1/2 -- Rev Scratched. --NGC Details. NGC Census: (8/742). PCGS 1893 $2 1/2 -- Rev Scratched. --NGC Details. NGC Census: (8/742). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 21422 Details NGC

1894 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1894 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 22039 Genuine PCGS

1894 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1894 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 29842 Details NGC

1895 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1895 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 27234 NGC Details

1895 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (6/231). PCGS 1895 $2 1/2 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (6/231). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 23790 Details NGC

1896 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1896 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 22040 Genuine PCGS

1896 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1896 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 492.00 Heritage Auctions 23766 Genuine PCGS

1897 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1897 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 998.75 Heritage Auctions 7399 NGC Details

1897 $2 1/2 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (6/899). PCGS 1897 $2 1/2 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (6/899). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 24972 Details NGC

1898 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/709). PCGS 1898 $2 1/2 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (10/709). PCGS MS-60 540.50 Heritage Auctions 23388 PCGS Genuine

1898 $2 1/2 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (10/703). PCGS 1898 $2 1/2 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. Ex: Hilt Collection. NGC Census: (10/703). PCGS MS-60 293.75 Heritage Auctions 27434 NGC Details

1899 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 810.00 Heritage Auctions 27630 Genuine PCGS

1899 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1899 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 270.25 Heritage Auctions 25439 NGC Details

1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 288.00 Heritage Auctions 24247 ANACS

1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23931 Genuine PCGS

1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 26143 NGC Details

1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (17/2139). PCGS 1901 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (17/2139). PCGS MS-60 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8863 NGC Details

1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 396.00 Heritage Auctions 23770 Details NGC

1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1902 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 23763 Details NGC

(5)1903 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1903 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,937.50 Heritage Auctions 7863 NGC

1903 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1903 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 46125 Genuine PCGS

1904 $2 1/2 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (40/3989). PCGS 1904 $2 1/2 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (40/3989). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 26348 Details NGC

1904 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (41/4182). PCGS 1904 $2 1/2 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (41/4182). PCGS MS-60 270.25 Heritage Auctions 21734 ANACS

(2)1905 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. (2)1905 $2 1/2 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8856 NGC Details

(5)1905 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1905 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 7873 NGC

(5)1906 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1906 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 7882 NGC

1906 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1906 $2 1/2 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 282.00 Heritage Auctions 24218 Genuine PCGS

(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 7890 NGC

(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,350.00 Heritage Auctions 7889 NGC

(5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (5)1907 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 2,836.45 Heritage Auctions 7888 NGC

(2)1908 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1908 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 998.75 Heritage Auctions 22330 NGC

(2)1908 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2867/3218). PCGS (2)1908 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2867/3218). PCGS MS-62 822.50 Heritage Auctions 21409 NGC

(3)1909 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (3)1909 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 27490 NGC

(3)1909 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (3)1909 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 27491 NGC

(2)1910 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2965/2398). PCGS (2)1910 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2965/2398). PCGS MS-62 822.50 Heritage Auctions 26198 NGC

(2)1910 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2965/2398). PCGS (2)1910 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2965/2398). PCGS MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 25491 NGC

(2)1911 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1911 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 646.25 Heritage Auctions 22184 NGC

(2)1911 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1911 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 705.00 Heritage Auctions 21498 NGC

(2)1912 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2670/1792). PCGS (2)1912 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2670/1792). PCGS MS-62 940.00 Heritage Auctions 22068 NGC

(2)1912 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2670/1792). PCGS (2)1912 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (2670/1792). PCGS MS-62 940.00 Heritage Auctions 21422 NGC

(2)1913 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1913 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 705.00 Heritage Auctions 21490 NGC

(2)1913 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1913 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 705.00 Heritage Auctions 22355 NGC

(2)1914-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (3547/2621). PCGS (2)1914-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (3547/2621). PCGS MS-62 881.25 Heritage Auctions 21432 NGC

(2)1914-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (3547/2621). PCGS (2)1914-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (3547/2621). PCGS MS-62 881.25 Heritage Auctions 22077 NGC

(2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 822.50 Heritage Auctions 22370 NGC

(2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1915 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 21505 NGC

(2)1925-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1925-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 616.88 Heritage Auctions 21516 NGC

(2)1925-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1925-D $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 587.50 Heritage Auctions 22202 NGC

(2)1926 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS, And A 1926 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. PCGS (2)1926 $2 1/2 MS62 PCGS, And A 1926 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. PCGS MS-62 822.50 Heritage Auctions 25517 PCGS

(2)1926 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (2)1926 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 27537 NGC

(2)1926 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. (2)1926 $2 1/2 MS64 NGC. MS-64 998.75 Heritage Auctions 28280 NGC

(2)1927 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1927 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 616.88 Heritage Auctions 24498 NGC

(2)1927 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1927 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 587.50 Heritage Auctions 24499 NGC

(2)1928 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1928 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 587.50 Heritage Auctions 24507 NGC

(2)1928 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. (2)1928 $2 1/2 MS62 NGC. MS-62 587.50 Heritage Auctions 23643 NGC

(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS (2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS MS-63 822.50 Heritage Auctions 26247 NGC

(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS (2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS MS-63 793.13 Heritage Auctions 26246 NGC

(2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS (2)1929 $2 1/2 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (6015/3029). PCGS MS-63 763.75 Heritage Auctions 25538 NGC