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American Buffalo gold bullion coins
American Buffalo .9999 fine gold bullion coins were produced as a response to demand for a pure gold coin. They were first offered for sale by the U.S. Mint on June 22, 2006.
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The design of the coin is a replica of James Earle Fraser's popular Indian Head 5-cent piece, which was struck from 1913 to 1938. The additional of the motto "In God We Trust" on the bottom left of the reverse was required to make the coin compliant with current laws.
In 2006 and 2007, only $50 1-ounce versions were produced, but in 2008, fractional issues of $5 (tenth-ounce), $10 (quarter-ounce) and $25 (half-ounce) were produced in both Proof and Uncirculated versions for collectors.
Only Proof and bullion versions of the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coin were produced in 2009 and 2010. No fractional versions of any finish were produced, nor was an Uncirculated version struck.
In 2008, the U.S. Mint offered an 8-8-08 Double Prosperity set that contained an Uncirculated American Buffalo half-ounce $25 coin with an Uncirculated American Eagle half-ounce $25 coin.
While the U.S. Mint makes Proof versions directly available for purchase by collectors, the U.S. Mint limits direct purchases of the bullion version to dealers in the U.S. Mint’s authorized purchaser network.