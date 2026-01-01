|2008 (W) Gold $25
|2008 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,993
|2,069
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,837
|2,000
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $25
|2008-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2008-W Proof Platinum $25
|2008-W Proof Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|400
|-.-
|-.-
|400
|563
|850
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|1,408
|1,950
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008 (W) Platinum $25
|2008 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|461
|550
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-