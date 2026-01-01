|2007 (W) Gold $25
|2007 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,500
|2,165
|2,292
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,600
|1,837
|2,033
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Gold $25
|2007-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,095
|2007-W Proof Platinum $25
|2007-W Proof Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|449
|570
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|600
|600
|600
|600
|1,017
|1,175
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007 (W) Platinum $25
|2007 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|450
|583
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-