|2006 (W) Gold $25
|2006 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,977
|2,010
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,837
|2,083
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $25
|2006-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,098
|2006-W Proof Platinum $25
|2006-W Proof Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|457
|548
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|1,142
|1,383
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006 (W) Platinum $25
|2006 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|453
|558
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-