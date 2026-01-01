|1850 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,545.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22209
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4961
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1851 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|1,380.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8670
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 $20 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (78/488). PCGS
|1851 $20 -- Cleaned, Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (78/488). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9009
|NGC Details
|1852 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,100.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25731
|Details NGC
|1852 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,100.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25748
|Details NGC
|1853 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1853 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8302
|NGC Details
|1853 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. Breen-7162. NGC Census: (245/275). PCGS
|1853 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. Breen-7162. NGC Census: (245/275). PCGS
|AU-55
|1,997.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10212
|ANACS
|1854 $20 Repunched Small Date AU50 ANACS.
|1854 $20 Repunched Small Date AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5179
|ANACS
|1854 $20 Small Date -- Scratches --NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (77/380). PCGS
|1854 $20 Small Date -- Scratches --NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (77/380). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27010
|Details NGC
|1855 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1855 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21801
|Details NGC
|1855 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1855 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,997.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6389
|NGC Details
|1856 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1856 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7927
|Genuine PCGS
|1856 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1856 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8204
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1857 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8403
|PCGS Genuine
|1857 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (16/476). PCGS
|1857 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (16/476). PCGS
|EF-40
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8539
|PCGS Genuine
|1858 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1858 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21489
|Genuine PCGS
|1858 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1858 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7358
|Details NGC
|1859 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1859 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5214
|ANACS
|1859 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1859 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|3,360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27772
|Details NGC
|1860 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1860 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7360
|Genuine PCGS
|1860 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (166/296). PCGS
|1860 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (166/296). PCGS
|AU-55
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8242
|ANACS
|(10) 1861 $20 XF45 NGC.
|(10) 1861 $20 XF45 NGC.
|EF-45
|23,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4747
|NGC
|(10) 1861 $20 XF45 NGC.
|(10) 1861 $20 XF45 NGC.
|EF-45
|22,325.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6794
|NGC
|1862 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1862 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|7,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45537
|Genuine PCGS
|1862 $20 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1862 $20 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|9,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18408
|Genuine PCGS
|1863 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1863 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|16,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3871
|Details NGC
|1863 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1863 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10703
|NGC Details
|1864 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1864 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|6,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4148
|Genuine PCGS
|1864 $20 -- Cleaned, Rim Filed -- ANACS.
|1864 $20 -- Cleaned, Rim Filed -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7090
|ANACS
|1865 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC.
|1865 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC.
|EF-40
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8209
|Details NGC
|1865 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1865 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7690
|Genuine PCGS
|1866 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1866 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,681.28
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5279
|NGC Details
|1866 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (53/358). PCGS
|1866 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (53/358). PCGS
|AU-50
|2,820.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8275
|NGC Details
|1867 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1867 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8304
|NGC Details
|1867 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (20/315). PCGS
|1867 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (20/315). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9862
|NGC Details
|1868 $20 -- Damaged -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (15/167). PCGS
|1868 $20 -- Damaged -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (15/167). PCGS
|EF-40
|1,645.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8743
|CSN
|1868 $20 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1868 $20 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,350.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6657
|NGC Details
|1869 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (14/306). PCGS
|1869 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (14/306). PCGS
|EF-40
|1,351.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8537
|NGC Details
|1869 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (88/88). PCGS
|1869 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (88/88). PCGS
|AU-55
|1,645.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9690
|ANACS
|1870 $20 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1870 $20 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7541
|Details NGC
|1870 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (19/181). PCGS
|1870 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (19/181). PCGS
|AU-50
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8678
|NGC Details
|1871 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23836
|Details NGC
|1871 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7270
|Details NGC
|1872 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1872 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,997.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5284
|NGC Details
|1872 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (45/520). PCGS
|1872 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (45/520). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10223
|NGC Details
|1873 $20 -- OBV Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1873 $20 -- OBV Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,233.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18729
|NGC Details
|1873 $20 Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF45. NGC Census: (31/300). PCGS
|1873 $20 Closed 3 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF45. NGC Census: (31/300). PCGS
|EF-45
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8744
|ANACS
|1874 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1874 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7933
|Details NGC
|1874 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1874 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,980.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7896
|Genuine PCGS
|1875 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/1298). PCGS
|1875 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (18/1298). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,301.90
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9170
|NGC Details
|1875 $20 -- Obv Rim Filed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (19/1336). PCGS
|1875 $20 -- Obv Rim Filed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (19/1336). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,213.78
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27727
|Details NGC
|1876 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|1876 $20 -- Bent -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22278
|Details NGC
|1876 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1876 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21686
|Details NGC
|1877 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1877 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7937
|Genuine PCGS
|1877 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (198/438). PCGS
|1877 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (198/438). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8006
|NGC Details
|1878 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1878 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,220.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25888
|Genuine PCGS
|1878 $20 -- OBV Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1878 $20 -- OBV Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,233.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18750
|NGC Details
|1879 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1879 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8217
|Details NGC
|1879 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/539). PCGS
|1879 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (11/539). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9930
|NGC Details
|1880 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1880 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23801
|Details NGC
|1880 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (23/290). PCGS
|1880 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (23/290). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,645.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8760
|NGC Details
|1881 $20 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1881 $20 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|16,450.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4286
|NGC Details
|1881 $20 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1881 $20 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|30,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3322
|Details NGC
|1882 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1882 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|72,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3489
|Details NGC
|1882 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1882 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|28,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5920
|NGC Details
|1883-CC $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1883-CC $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7520
|Genuine PCGS
|1883-CC $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1883-CC $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,820.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5642
|Genuine PCGS
|1884-CC $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1884-CC $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|3,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5646
|Genuine PCGS
|1884-CC $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1884-CC $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|4,465.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7170
|PCGS Genuine
|1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|16,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3791
|ANACS
|1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|54,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4425
|Genuine PCGS
|1886 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1886 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|45,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3504
|Details NGC
|1886 $20 -- Polished -- PCGS Genuine.
|1886 $20 -- Polished -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|48,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4427
|Genuine PCGS
|1887 $20 PR66 NGC.
|1887 $20 PR66 NGC.
|MS-66
|258,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5568
|NGC
|1887-S $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1887-S $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7401
|Details NGC
|1888 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- MS60 NGC Details.
|1888 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- MS60 NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8015
|NGC Details
|1888 $20 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1888 $20 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|3,120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7402
|Details NGC
|1889 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1889 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7274
|Details NGC
|1889 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/520). PCGS
|1889 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/520). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,645.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8019
|NGC Details
|1890 $20 AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|1890 $20 AU50 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-50
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8021
|PCGS
|1890 $20 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (18/611). PCGS
|1890 $20 AU55 ANACS. NGC Census: (18/611). PCGS
|AU-55
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8815
|ANACS
|1891 $20 AU50 ANACS.
|1891 $20 AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|47,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4941
|ANACS
|1891 $20 AU50 NGC.
|1891 $20 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|36,718.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5559
|NGC
|1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,405.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5245
|NGC Details
|1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|5,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3382
|NGC Details
|1893 $20 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1893 $20 -- Obv Scratched -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,100.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23500
|Details NGC
|1893 $20 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (121/5444). PCGS
|1893 $20 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (121/5444). PCGS
|AU-58
|1,468.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10260
|NGC
|1894 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1030/12712). PCGS
|1894 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1030/12712). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9599
|ANACS
|1894 $20 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 $20 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,860.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28079
|Genuine PCGS
|1895 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (408/20705). PCGS
|1895 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (408/20705). PCGS
|AU-58
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8112
|ANACS
|1895 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1895 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,860.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7453
|Genuine PCGS
|1896 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1896 $20 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7421
|Details NGC
|1896 $20 MS62 NGC.
|1896 $20 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|2,046.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7217
|NGC
|1897 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (357/16541). PCGS
|1897 $20 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (357/16541). PCGS
|AU-58
|1,449.95
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9602
|ANACS
|1897 $20 -- Repunched Date -- MS62 ANACS.
|1897 $20 -- Repunched Date -- MS62 ANACS.
|MS-62
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18775
|ANACS
|1898 $20 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1898 $20 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7769
|Genuine PCGS
|1898 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (101/1326). PCGS
|1898 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (101/1326). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,809.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8295
|NGC Details
|1899 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1899 $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11275
|PCGS Genuine
|1899 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (612/21166). PCGS
|1899 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (612/21166). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,809.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8298
|NGC Details
|1900 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25601
|Genuine PCGS
|1900 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25602
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 $20 -- Obverse Rim Filed -- ANACS.
|1901 $20 -- Obverse Rim Filed -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8496
|ANACS
|1901 $20 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1901 $20 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29311
|Details NGC
|1902 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (47/298). PCGS
|1902 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (47/298). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9340
|NGC Details
|1902 $20 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (47/297). PCGS
|1902 $20 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (47/297). PCGS
|MS-60
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8799
|CSN
|1903 $20 -- Obverse Lamination -- MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (4355/3641). PCGS
|1903 $20 -- Obverse Lamination -- MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (4355/3641). PCGS
|MS-63
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8461
|NGC
|1903 $20 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (34/11851). PCGS
|1903 $20 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (34/11851). PCGS
|AU-58
|1,645.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9042
|NGC
|1904 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1904 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25605
|Genuine PCGS
|1904 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1904 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25604
|Genuine PCGS
|1905 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1905 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,100.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25478
|Details NGC
|1905 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1905 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|2,220.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23843
|Details NGC
|1906 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1906 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21791
|Details NGC
|1906 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1906 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7387
|Genuine PCGS
|1907 $20 Liberty -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1907 $20 Liberty -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,860.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7465
|Genuine PCGS
|1907 $20 Liberty MS63 PCGS.
|1907 $20 Liberty MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|1,380.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8239
|PCGS