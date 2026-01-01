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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Saint-Gaudens double eagles challenging to collect

The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs including such depictions as an Indian and bison on the 5-cent coin, a depiction of Liberty wearing a winged c...READ MORE

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1932 Motto on Reverse1932 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 17,400 19,500 25,200 55,000 28,800 31,500 35,400 41,700 52,190 58,440 73,130 110,940 171,940 234,440 312,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and 1932 $20 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. Unc. Nearly the entire 1932 Saint-Gaudens double eagle mintage -- over 1.1 million pieces -- was destroyed during the Gold Recall Act. Roger Burdette notes only 175 examples were held outside of vault storage and MS-60 54,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3581 SEGS
1932 $20 MS63 PCGS. 1932 $20 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 76,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5605 PCGS