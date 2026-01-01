Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Saint-Gaudens double eagles challenging to collect

The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs including such depictions as an Indian and bison on the 5-cent coin, a depiction of Liberty wearing a winged c...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1931 Motto on Reverse1931 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 12,000 13,800 17,400 42,500 20,100 23,100 25,800 33,130 39,060 45,630 54,060 91,810 140,630 218,750 305,500 406,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1931-D Motto on Reverse1931-D Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 15,000 16,500 21,300 55,000 25,800 28,200 33,300 40,630 45,630 56,880 70,310 101,880 164,060 218,750 331,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1931 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1931 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 38,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3829 Genuine PCGS
1931 $20 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. 1931 $20 -- Smoothed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3949 PCGS Genuine