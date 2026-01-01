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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Saint-Gaudens double eagles challenging to collect

The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs including such depictions as an Indian and bison on the 5-cent coin, a depiction of Liberty wearing a winged c...READ MORE

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1926 Motto on Reverse1926 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,110 5,170 5,610 6,600 38,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D Motto on Reverse1926-D Motto on Reverse 6,540 7,500 7,980 9,420 10,740 15,500 12,300 13,200 15,440 17,190 18,190 21,190 22,310 33,560 56,560 227,500 375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S Motto on Reverse1926-S Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,930 4,940 4,150 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 7,090 9,560 12,500 31,690 92,950 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1926 $20 -- Doubled Die Obverse -- MS66 PCGS. 1926 $20 -- Doubled Die Obverse -- MS66 PCGS. MS-66 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 4886 PCGS
1926 $20 MS61 NGC. NGC Census: (521/22278). PCGS 1926 $20 MS61 NGC. NGC Census: (521/22278). PCGS MS-61 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 8389 NGC