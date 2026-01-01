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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Saint-Gaudens double eagles challenging to collect

The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs including such depictions as an Indian and bison on the 5-cent coin, a depiction of Liberty wearing a winged c...READ MORE

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 -.- 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 8,310 27,760 91,000 -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 184,900 299,900
1912 Motto on Reverse1912 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,000 4,065 4,065 4,065 -.- 4,070 4,080 4,085 4,090 4,100 4,150 7,650 27,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1912 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1912 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 3,120.00 Heritage Auctions 7491 Details NGC
1912 $20 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (25/2365). PCGS 1912 $20 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (25/2365). PCGS AU-55 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 10336 NGC