Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Saint-Gaudens double eagles challenging to collect

The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs including such depictions as an Indian and bison on the 5-cent coin, a depiction of Liberty wearing a winged c...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 12,470 49,690 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 Motto on Reverse1909 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 224,900 349,900
1909/8 Motto on Reverse1909/8 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,930 4,940 4,065 4,960 4,970 5,190 5,220 5,280 5,340 5,410 5,560 12,310 56,190 144,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-D Motto on Reverse1909-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 4,065 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 5,260 6,970 8,030 13,750 47,780 200,000 442,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S Motto on Reverse1909-S Motto on Reverse -.- 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,080 5,440 5,720 7,410 25,030 69,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1909 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1909 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7787 Genuine PCGS
1909 $20 AU55 NGC. 1909 $20 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 18824 NGC