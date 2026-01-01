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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Saint-Gaudens double eagles challenging to collect

The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs including such depictions as an Indian and bison on the 5-cent coin, a depiction of Liberty wearing a winged c...READ MORE

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1908 No Motto on Reverse1908 No Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,055 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 5,390 5,610 6,600 8,060 22,440 125,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D No Motto on Reverse1908-D No Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- 4,000 4,055 4,055 4,055 -.- 4,060 4,070 4,075 4,080 4,090 4,150 4,650 8,600 47,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-D Motto on Reverse1908-D Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,260 5,290 5,330 5,390 7,780 25,840 149,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S Motto on Reverse1908-S Motto on Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 5,150 5,800 5,160 6,410 7,720 10,220 12,310 14,440 19,940 30,690 51,560 79,690 141,380 299,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,065 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,020 5,050 5,290 5,330 6,780 14,690 40,630 168,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 22,400 32,400 52,400 99,900 174,900 274,900
1908 Satin Proof Motto on Reverse1908 Satin Proof Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,560.00 Heritage Auctions 8727 Genuine PCGS
1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (60/1875). PCGS 1908 $20 Motto -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (60/1875). PCGS MS-60 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8015 PCGS Genuine