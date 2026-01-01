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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

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Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle

Saint-Gaudens double eagles challenging to collect

The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs including such depictions as an Indian and bison on the 5-cent coin, a depiction of Liberty wearing a winged c...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1907 No Motto on Reverse1907 No Motto on Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 4,055 4,870 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,230 5,260 5,290 5,780 6,440 7,220 8,440 74,380 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim No Motto on R...1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Flat Rim No Motto on R... -.- -.- -.- 10,600 11,900 12,500 14,000 -.- 16,400 18,400 22,400 24,400 27,400 37,400 57,400 69,900 139,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim No Motto on R...1907 High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim No Motto on R... 8,340 10,440 11,090 12,090 13,060 12,500 15,310 16,060 17,440 19,060 19,690 20,560 27,190 34,060 44,060 60,310 117,190 286,000 494,000 650,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 8261 PCGS Genuine
1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Rev Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1907 $20 Arabic Numerals -- Rev Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,260.00 Heritage Auctions 8166 Details NGC