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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1904 Twenty Dollars Reverse1904 Twenty Dollars Reverse 48,300,000 48,400,000 48,400,000 48,500,000 48,600,000 38,000,000 48,700,000 48,900,000 49,000,000 49,100,000 49,300,000 49,700,000 53,100,000 53,800,000 55,600,000 64,800,000 98,400,000 1,073,900,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Twenty Dollars Reverse1904 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400,000,000 500,000,000 650,000,000 900,000,000 1,500,000,000
1904-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1904-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 48,300,000 48,400,000 48,400,000 48,500,000 48,600,000 38,000,000 48,700,000 48,900,000 49,000,000 49,100,000 49,300,000 49,700,000 53,100,000 53,800,000 55,600,000 64,800,000 297,100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1904 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1904 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1.920,00 Heritage Auctions 25605 Genuine PCGS
1904 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1904 $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2.040,00 Heritage Auctions 25604 Genuine PCGS