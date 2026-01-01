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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1902 Twenty Dollars Reverse1902 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 5,340 5,440 5,590 14,060 32,060 67,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Twenty Dollars Reverse1902 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 65,000 90,000 150,000
1902-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1902-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,800 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 4,970 5,310 5,380 11,370 32,960 54,000 89,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1902 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (47/298). PCGS 1902 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (47/298). PCGS MS-60 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 9340 NGC Details
1902 $20 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (47/297). PCGS 1902 $20 -- Obverse Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc Details. NGC Census: (47/297). PCGS MS-60 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 8799 CSN