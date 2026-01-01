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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1892 Twenty Dollars Reverse1892 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,910 4,920 4,930 4,930 7,440 11,500 10,190 12,160 15,440 17,750 21,560 26,690 47,450 53,630 65,140 82,820 105,980 371,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Twenty Dollars Reverse1892 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 60,000 87,500 175,000
1892-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1892-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 5,900 7,610 7,740 8,480 11,410 13,330 16,200 26,930 86,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1892-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,850 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,260 5,310 5,440 7,970 30,940 62,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,405.00 Heritage Auctions 5245 NGC Details
1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1892 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,640.00 Heritage Auctions 3382 NGC Details