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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1891 Twenty Dollars Reverse1891 Twenty Dollars Reverse 11,100 12,000 15,000 19,380 30,310 48,000 37,190 56,560 64,350 70,530 81,250 101,730 111,880 162,000 202,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Twenty Dollars Reverse1891 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 42,500 46,500 60,000 95,000 175,000
1891-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1891-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 8,700 10,500 13,440 16,060 25,030 31,500 31,010 32,180 34,260 39,000 41,600 58,930 121,160 243,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1891-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,860 3,850 4,870 4,890 4,900 4,910 4,930 5,260 5,440 5,720 6,730 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1891 $20 AU50 ANACS. 1891 $20 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 47,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4941 ANACS
1891 $20 AU50 NGC. 1891 $20 AU50 NGC. AU-50 36,718.75 Heritage Auctions 5559 NGC