Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1888 Twenty Dollars Reverse1888 Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 13,840 23,290 78,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Twenty Dollars Reverse1888 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 62,000 90,000 195,000
1888-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1888-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 6,490 11,120 28,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1888 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- MS60 NGC Details. 1888 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- MS60 NGC Details. MS-60 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8015 NGC Details
1888 $20 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 $20 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 3,120.00 Heritage Auctions 7402 Details NGC