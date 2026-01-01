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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1887 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse1887 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 67,190 73,440 79,310 84,380 86,940 90,690 93,440 114,060 150,000 193,750 279,500 100,000 120,000 140,000 165,000 210,000
1887-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1887-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 11,060 33,080 47,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1887 $20 PR66 NGC. 1887 $20 PR66 NGC. MS-66 258,500.00 Heritage Auctions 5568 NGC
1887-S $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1887-S $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,760.00 Heritage Auctions 7401 Details NGC