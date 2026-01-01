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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1886 Twenty Dollars Reverse1886 Twenty Dollars Reverse 31,800 36,000 43,130 53,130 83,130 92,000 103,130 110,630 156,000 182,000 198,320 208,000 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Twenty Dollars Reverse1886 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37,500 47,500 70,000 90,000 170,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1886 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1886 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 45,600.00 Heritage Auctions 3504 Details NGC
1886 $20 -- Polished -- PCGS Genuine. 1886 $20 -- Polished -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 48,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4427 Genuine PCGS