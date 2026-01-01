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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1885 Twenty Dollars Reverse1885 Twenty Dollars Reverse 16,200 18,600 21,300 26,880 36,560 45,000 54,310 57,940 65,850 71,050 81,250 104,000 125,780 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Twenty Dollars Reverse1885 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 50,000 70,000 100,000 190,000
1885-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1885-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,310 17,500 20,500 22,810 25,940 28,150 32,310 39,000 50,380 77,420 209,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1885-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 6,490 11,940 56,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. VF-20 16,200.00 Heritage Auctions 3791 ANACS
1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1885 $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 54,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4425 Genuine PCGS