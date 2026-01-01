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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1884 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse1884 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 -.- -.- -.- 65,630 73,130 81,250 110,630 181,250 237,500 281,250 -.- 95,000 110,000 140,000 220,000 330,000
1884-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1884-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 5,100 7,610 7,800 7,960 8,260 10,950 11,540 16,710 66,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1884-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 4,990 5,020 5,260 5,310 6,490 12,190 56,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1884-CC $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1884-CC $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 3,760.00 Heritage Auctions 5646 Genuine PCGS
1884-CC $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1884-CC $20 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 4,465.00 Heritage Auctions 7170 PCGS Genuine