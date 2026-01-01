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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1883 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse1883 Proof Only Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50,000 54,380 70,630 93,750 137,500 218,750 300,000 -.- 50,000 75,000 105,000 275,000 400,000
1883-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1883-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,180 6,390 6,810 7,060 7,510 6,000 7,670 7,740 8,870 10,170 11,530 14,300 25,030 62,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1883-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 5,260 5,310 6,630 14,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1883-CC $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1883-CC $20 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,360.00 Heritage Auctions 7520 Genuine PCGS
1883-CC $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1883-CC $20 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,820.00 Heritage Auctions 5642 Genuine PCGS