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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle

Many modifications for Coronet double eagles

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Although most standard price guides agree that three distinct Coronet $20 double eagles were produced, three "subtypes," if you...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $20 Double Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1882 Twenty Dollars Reverse1882 Twenty Dollars Reverse 42,000 45,000 51,000 63,000 108,130 104,000 128,190 139,060 150,150 156,000 188,500 222,000 330,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Twenty Dollars Reverse1882 Twenty Dollars Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 50,000 65,000 125,000 200,000
1882-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse1882-CC Twenty Dollars Reverse 6,440 6,660 6,810 7,060 7,510 6,000 7,610 8,680 10,170 12,030 14,630 17,360 30,750 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S Twenty Dollars Reverse1882-S Twenty Dollars Reverse 4,830 4,840 4,840 4,850 4,940 3,850 4,960 4,970 4,980 5,200 5,230 5,380 6,480 12,580 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1882 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1882 $20 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 72,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3489 Details NGC
1882 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1882 $20 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 28,200.00 Heritage Auctions 5920 NGC Details